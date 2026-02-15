Why countries are picking their own alliances
At the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Parag Khanna, founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, says globalization isn't dead, it's evolving.
Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis, he explains that countries are forming flexible alliances that expand and shrink based on their interests. “You’d rather be in the tent...if it suits your interest than not in it,” Khanna notes, highlighting how the US, Europe, and Asia are adapting to shifting global priorities.
Khanna also explores trade, maritime security, and multi-alignment strategies, stressing that “everyone is hedging, everyone is diversifying." While these coalitions can create stability, Khanna stresses they can also produce tensions when countries balance economic opportunities against political or values-based goals.
