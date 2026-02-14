The power of women leaders in global decision-making & peacebuilding
On the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference, Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the United Nations Office of Partnerships, joined Tony Maciulis to discuss the power of women leaders in global decision-making.
Hou highlighted the UN’s Women Rise for All initiative, explaining that during the COVID pandemic, women “came to the front lines of leading in really different and creative ways.” She emphasized that when women participate in peace processes, agreements are 35% more likely to succeed. “Women naturally bring more people in, are looking around to see who’s missing,” she said, underscoring the importance of inclusivity.
Hou also stressed the need to support girls at the community level, addressing barriers such as mental health and access to leadership pathways. Reflecting on optimism in conflict-affected areas, she noted, “When women have voice and agency, they have a much more optimistic viewpoint.”
