February 14, 2026
Can tech rebuild trust?
Sixteen companies. Eleven countries. One message: digital trust can’t wait.
At the 2026 Munich Security Conference, Brad Smith announces the launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance, a coalition of global technology leaders, including Microsoft, committing to secure cross-border tech flows, ethical governance, and stronger data protections.
As Smith puts it, AI is global. The response must be collaborative, with shared principles, independent assessments, and real accountability.
Can industry move faster than geopolitics? Watch the full Global Stage conversation from Munich.