Can tech rebuild trust?

February 14, 2026
GZERO Media
Can tech rebuild trust?play icon

Sixteen companies. Eleven countries. One message: digital trust can’t wait.

At the 2026 Munich Security Conference, Brad Smith announces the launch of the Trusted Tech Alliance, a coalition of global technology leaders, including Microsoft, committing to secure cross-border tech flows, ethical governance, and stronger data protections.

As Smith puts it, AI is global. The response must be collaborative, with shared principles, independent assessments, and real accountability.

Can industry move faster than geopolitics? Watch the full Global Stage conversation from Munich.

global stagemunich security conferencebrad smithtechnologyaiartificial intelligencetrusted tech alliancedigital trustmunich

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

The power of women leaders in global decision-making & peacebuildingplay icon

The power of women leaders in global decision-making & peacebuilding

On the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference, Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the United Nations Office of Partnerships, joined Tony Maciulis to discuss the power of women leaders in global decision-making.

Security in a fragmented world: Cyber deterrence, NATO reform & the future of trusted techplay icon

Security in a fragmented world: Cyber deterrence, NATO reform & the future of trusted tech

In a new Global Stage livestream from the 2026 Munich Security Conference, New York Times White House and national security correspondent David Sanger moderates a conversation with Ian Bremmer (President & Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media), Brad Smith (Vice Chair & President, Microsoft), Benedetta Berti (Secretary General, NATO Parliamentary Assembly), and Wolfgang Dierker (Global Head of Government Affairs, SAP) on how technology and defense are colliding in real time.

NATO’s new normal: “We may not be at war, but we’re not at peace”play icon

NATO’s new normal: “We may not be at war, but we’re not at peace”

At the 2026 Munich Security Conference, NATO Parliamentary Secretary General Benedetta Berti explains why hybrid threats, from undersea cable sabotage to disinformation, energy coercion, and cyberattacks, are no longer isolated incidents but a defining feature of today’s security environment.

TODAY at 12 pm ET: Watch our Global Stage live premiere from the Munich Security Conference

TODAY at 12 pm ET: Watch our Global Stage live premiere from the Munich Security Conference

Tune in today at 12pm ET/6pm CET for the live premiere of our Global Stage from the 2026 Munich Security Conference, where our panel of experts takes aim at the latest global security challenges. NY Times National Security Correspondent David Sanger moderates the discussion with Benedetta Berti, Secretary General, NATO Parliamentary Assembly; Ian Bremmer, President & Co-founder, Eurasia Group & GZERO Media; Dr. Wolfgang Dierker, Global Head of Government Affairs, SAP; and Brad Smith, Vice Chair & President, Microsoft.

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Every job will be reshaped by AI, says World Bank’s Christine Qiang

How can data and AI transform humanitarian action?

How AI for Good is tackling the digital divide

