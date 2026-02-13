Latest Stories

Skip to content
Munich Security Conference

Watch our Global Stage updates from the Munich Security Conference every year, with livestreams, video interviews, and on the ground coverage from GZERO Media.

The Arctic is an arena of incredible global competition, says Alina Polyakovaplay icon

The Arctic is an arena of incredible global competition, says Alina Polyakova

Alina Polyakova, President and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, warns that NATO faces a defining moment.
From the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Polyakova told GZERO's Tony Maciulis that the Arctic has become “an arena of incredible global competition,” with Russia and China expanding their ambitions. While President Trump’s focus reflects “the right instincts” on security, she argues allies must strike a mutual deal to secure the region together.
Are we in an era of "wrecking ball politics?"

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace

The rise of global impunity in a G-Zero world

Is free speech under attack in Europe? Roberta Metsola weighs in

The growing cyber threat: Ransomware, China, and state-sponsored attacks

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

Puppet Regime

Quick Take

ask ian

Ian Explains

GZERO Reports

GZERO Europe

The Debrief

Global Stage

