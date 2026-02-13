Latest Stories

Alina Polyakova, President and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, warns that NATO faces a defining moment.
From the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Polyakova told GZERO's Tony Maciulis that the Arctic has become “an arena of incredible global competition,” with Russia and China expanding their ambitions. While President Trump’s focus reflects “the right instincts” on security, she argues allies must strike a mutual deal to secure the region together.
On NATO more broadly, Polyakova says Trump’s pressure has cut both ways, strengthening European defense spending while raising doubts about Article V, which ultimately rests on trust.
Turning to Ukraine, she cautions that Russia’s war is not about territory, but about weakening Europe through a widening “shadow war” of sabotage and cyberattacks. Still, she sees long-term opportunity: Ukraine could become Europe’s defense industrial base, fueling innovation, human capital, and economic growth.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.
