Latest Stories

On NATO more broadly, Polyakova says Trump’s pressure has cut both ways, strengthening European defense spending while raising doubts about Article V, which ultimately rests on trust.

Turning to Ukraine, she cautions that Russia’s war is not about territory, but about weakening Europe through a widening “shadow war” of sabotage and cyberattacks. Still, she sees long-term opportunity: Ukraine could become Europe’s defense industrial base, fueling innovation, human capital, and economic growth.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.