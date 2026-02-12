Munich Security Conference: Can Europe defend itself without the US?

While European leaders talk openly about autonomy and de-risking from America economically and technologically, the security reality is starkly different. The United States remains overwhelmingly dominant militarily, and Europe lacks both the unity and fiscal capacity to respond independently.

As Ian puts it:

“Recognition doesn’t mean you can respond to it.”

Europe understands the G-Zero world is here. The question is whether it can act like a geopolitical power, or whether it remains constrained by fragmentation and dependence.