Latest Stories

Ian argues the controversy reflects today’s “algorithmic, tribal environment,” noting that Hess faced a “no-win question from the media.”

While Ian says he’d rather not have politics in the Olympics, he also defends the athlete’s right to speak freely. “I fully support his right to say it, even if I disagree,” he says, calling free expression a defining feature of American democracy.

Ian contrasts this with authoritarian states where athletes “better be fully supporting the regime or else,” underscoring that disagreement, however uncomfortable, is part of what makes the United States the United States.