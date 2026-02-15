Menu Icon
Ian Bremmer: The US–China AI space has “Zero Trust”

February 15, 2026
 GZERO Media
Ian Bremmer: The US–China AI space has “Zero Trust” play icon

China was largely absent from the core conversations at the 2026 Munich Security Conference. That, says Ian Bremmer, is telling.

In this Global Stage clip, Bremmer warns that in the AI space between the US and China, there is “literally zero trust.” No governance framework. No coordination. Only escalation and acceleration.

While tech companies are stepping in to promote the rule of law and cross-border alignment, geopolitical fragmentation risks pushing the world toward deeper decoupling and potentially a new kind of cold war.

Can technological alignment outpace political fragmentation?

global stage munich security conference ai us china artificial intelligence ian bremmer digital trust ai governance technology

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

At the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Parag Khanna, founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, says globalization isn't dead, it's evolving. Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis, he explains that countries are forming flexible alliances that expand and shrink based on their interests. “You’d rather be in the tent...if it suits your interest than not in it,” Khanna notes, highlighting how the US, Europe, and Asia are adapting to shifting global priorities.

Sovereignty has become one of the most powerful, and least defined, words in tech policy. At the 2026 Munich Security Conference, SAP global head of government affairs, Wolfgang Dierker, explains why governments and enterprise customers are demanding more control over their data, cloud infrastructure, and AI systems amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

On the sidelines of the 2026 Munich Security Conference, Annemarie Hou, Executive Director of the United Nations Office of Partnerships, joined Tony Maciulis to discuss the power of women leaders in global decision-making.

In a new Global Stage livestream from the 2026 Munich Security Conference, New York Times White House and national security correspondent David Sanger moderates a conversation with Ian Bremmer (President & Founder, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media), Brad Smith (Vice Chair & President, Microsoft), Benedetta Berti (Secretary General, NATO Parliamentary Assembly), and Wolfgang Dierker (Global Head of Government Affairs, SAP) on how technology and defense are colliding in real time.

