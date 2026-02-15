Ian Bremmer: The US–China AI space has “Zero Trust”
China was largely absent from the core conversations at the 2026 Munich Security Conference. That, says Ian Bremmer, is telling.
In this Global Stage clip, Bremmer warns that in the AI space between the US and China, there is “literally zero trust.” No governance framework. No coordination. Only escalation and acceleration.
While tech companies are stepping in to promote the rule of law and cross-border alignment, geopolitical fragmentation risks pushing the world toward deeper decoupling and potentially a new kind of cold war.
Can technological alignment outpace political fragmentation?