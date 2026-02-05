Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Deadly boat crash in the Aegean, China and US turn into bean counters, Israeli charges Gaza smugglers, & More

​Hellenic coast guard performs SAR operation, following migrant's boat collision with coast guard off the Aegean island of Chios, near Mersinidi, Greece, February 4, 2026.

REUTERS/Konstantinos Anagnostou
February 05, 2026

15: The number of migrants who died after their boat accidentally collided with a Greek Coast Guard vessel in the Aegean Sea on Tuesday. Two dozen people were rescued. Although crossings of this kind have declined since the peak of the European migration crisis a decade ago, tens of thousands of people still risk the journey each year.

20 million: The volume, in metric tons, of soybeans that China would consider buying from the United States in the current season, up from an initial pledge of 12 million metric tons. The suggestion came during a two-hour call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

12: The number of Israelis charged by the country’s authorities with helping to smuggle goods like iPhones and cigarettes into Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war that engulfed the enclave since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, as well as during the more recent ceasefire.

9-10: The number of months needed to organize elections in Venezuela, according to the country’s main opposition leader, María Corina Machado. It’s an ambitious timeline, and it’s not clear when it would even start. The Trump Administration says it has a three-stage plan for Venezuela that entails stabilization, economic recovery, and – only at the end – a political transition. It has laid out no dates for this.

216: The number of separatists in the province of Balochistan killed by Pakistan’s military in the last week, after the Baloch Separatist Army launched a fresh wave of attacks on Jan. 31. The Pakistani military said it has now concluded its operation. For more on this long-festering rebellion in southwestern Pakistan, see our explainer here

.

Hard Numbers: ICE to reduce Minneapolis deployment, Another deadly attack in Nigeria, US-Iran confrontation at sea, German airliner acknowledges Nazi past

700: The number of ICE and border agents that will leave the Minneapolis area, White House border czar Tom Homan announced Wednesday morning. The order is effective immediately. Even with the withdrawal, 2,300 agents will remain in the city's vicinity, far more than the 80 that were there before Operation Metro Surge began Dec. 1.

1,170: The number of high-rise buildings in Kyiv that were left without heating following a barrage of Russian attacks last night on Ukraine's capital and its energy facilities, per Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power company, said it was "the most powerful blow" so far this year. The strikes came after India made a

80,000: The number of people estimated to be in the streets of Czechia on Sunday to show their support for President Petr Pavel after he blocked the nomination of an environmental minister who performed the Nazi salute and posted Nazi memorabilia. The drama is emblematic of the deepening polarization between the pro-European Union president and

392,000: The estimated number of people displaced across Mozambique by recent rain-induced floods. Severe flooding in the southern African nation, as well as in South Africa and Zimbabwe, has killed over 100 people. Experts say climate change has exacerbated the rainfall and flooding.