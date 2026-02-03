Hard numbers: Russia bombards Ukraine again, Spain considers social media ban, Rape trial begins for son of Norwegian royal

1,170: The number of high-rise buildings in Kyiv that were left without heating following a barrage of Russian attacks last night on Ukraine’s capital and its energy facilities, per Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private power company, said it was “ the most powerful blow ” so far this year. The strikes came after India made a deal with the US to halt purchases of Russian oil. Did this make Moscow mad?

16: The age up until which Spaniards will not be able to use social media , under a plan that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday. The ban for all those under 16 would mimic similar policies enacted in Australia and, more recently, passed in France. It’s not yet clear whether the policy has sufficient support in Spain’s parliament.