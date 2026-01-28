Skip to content
Hard numbers: Hamas seeks new role for its forces in Gaza, New estimate of Russian casualties in Ukraine, Rwanda sues the UK, & More

​Fighters of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the group's foundation in Gaza City on December 14, 2022.

Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto
By Riley Callanan,
Zac Weisz,
Natalie Johnson
January 28, 2026

10,000: The number of Hamas officers that the militant group reportedly wants to incorporate into the US-backed Palestinian administration for Gaza, in the form of a police force. This move could act as a workaround for Hamas’ disarmament, which is a key condition of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Israel will likely oppose this move, especially if it allows the militant group to maintain its weapons.

1.2 million: The number of reported Russian casualties so far in the war in Ukraine, according to a new estimate from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. That figure is significantly higher than earlier estimates, which put the Russian death toll around 350,000 and the Ukrainian fatalities as high as 140,000.

£100 million: That’s the amount that Rwanda is seeking from the United Kingdom after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer axed a scheme – one organized by former UK PM Boris Johnson – that involved sending asylum seekers to the East African country. Kigali contends that London broke the terms of the deal. The previous UK government spent £700 million on the scheme.

600: The number of political prisoners still held in Venezuela. After the US ousted Nicolás Maduro, Caracas released around 260 people. But it’s unclear what happens to those still behind bars. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to testify today before Congress on the Trump administration’s plans for Venezuela.

