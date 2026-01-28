Hard numbers: Hamas seeks new role for its forces in Gaza, New estimate of Russian casualties in Ukraine, Rwanda sues the UK, & More

10,000: The number of Hamas officers that the militant group reportedly wants to incorporate into the US-backed Palestinian administration for Gaza, in the form of a police force. This move could act as a workaround for Hamas’ disarmament, which is a key condition of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire. Israel will likely oppose this move, especially if it allows the militant group to maintain its weapons.

1.2 million: The number of reported Russian casualties so far in the war in Ukraine, according to a new estimate from the Center for Strategic and International Studies. That figure is significantly higher than earlier estimates, which put the Russian death toll around 350,000 and the Ukrainian fatalities as high as 140,000.

£100 million: That’s the amount that Rwanda is seeking from the United Kingdom after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer axed a scheme – one organized by former UK PM Boris Johnson – that involved sending asylum seekers to the East African country. Kigali contends that London broke the terms of the deal. The previous UK government spent £700 million on the scheme.