US reportedly to blame for strike at Iran girls’ school, Senegal cracks down on same-sex acts, Mexico wealth inequality, Verdict for mass shooting in Moscow

10: The new maximum punishment, in years, for same-sex sexual acts in Senegal – double the previous amount – after the National Assembly passed an anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday. Its passage comes as other governments in western Africa, like Burkina Faso and Ghana, criminalize or consider cracking down on same-sex relations.
40: The percentage of Mexico’s wealth owned by just 1% of the country, according to a new report from Oxfam Mexico. In a country where nearly 19 million people struggle to afford food, the report found that the fortunes of the country’s 22 billionaires doubled in the last five years.
19: The number of people jailed on Thursday over a March 2024 attack at a concert hall near Moscow that killed 149 people and injured more than 500. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Russia in two decades. Russia is blaming Ukraine, an accusation Kyiv denies, but an Islamic State-affiliated group claimed responsibility.