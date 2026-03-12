US reportedly to blame for strike at Iran girls’ school, Senegal cracks down on same-sex acts, Mexico wealth inequality, Verdict for mass shooting in Moscow

The number of people killed at an Iranian girls’ school in a strike on Feb. 28. Initial intelligence reports suggest that the US was to blame for the strike, per the New York Times , after the military used a now-defunct set of coordinates to deploy the hit. The White House hasn’t claimed responsibility and said the investigation is ongoing.

10: The new maximum punishment , in years, for same-sex sexual acts in Senegal – double the previous amount – after the National Assembly passed an anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday. Its passage comes as other governments in western Africa, like Burkina Faso and Ghana , criminalize or consider cracking down on same-sex relations.

40: The percentage of Mexico’s wealth owned by just 1% of the country, according to a new report from Oxfam Mexico. In a country where nearly 19 million people struggle to afford food, the report found that the fortunes of the country’s 22 billionaires doubled in the last five years.