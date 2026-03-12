Skip to content
US reportedly to blame for strike at Iran girls’ school, Senegal cracks down on same-sex acts, Mexico wealth inequality, Verdict for mass shooting in Moscow

​Participants hold placards during a protest to condemn the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and commemorate students killed in a strike on a girls' primary school in Minab in southern Iran on February 28, in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2026.

REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
March 12, 2026
175: The number of people killed at an Iranian girls’ school in a strike on Feb. 28. Initial intelligence reports suggest that the US was to blame for the strike, per the New York Times, after the military used a now-defunct set of coordinates to deploy the hit. The White House hasn’t claimed responsibility and said the investigation is ongoing.

10: The new maximum punishment, in years, for same-sex sexual acts in Senegal – double the previous amount – after the National Assembly passed an anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday. Its passage comes as other governments in western Africa, like Burkina Faso and Ghana, criminalize or consider cracking down on same-sex relations.

40: The percentage of Mexico’s wealth owned by just 1% of the country, according to a new report from Oxfam Mexico. In a country where nearly 19 million people struggle to afford food, the report found that the fortunes of the country’s 22 billionaires doubled in the last five years.

19: The number of people jailed on Thursday over a March 2024 attack at a concert hall near Moscow that killed 149 people and injured more than 500. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Russia in two decades. Russia is blaming Ukraine, an accusation Kyiv denies, but an Islamic State-affiliated group claimed responsibility.

Members of Iranian women’s soccer team granted asylum, Another Canadian MP defects to Liberals, Strike planned at world’s largest meat producer, Drone strikes in the DRC

​Iran player Fatemeh Pasandideh (right) reacts during the national anthem of Iran prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Iran player Fatemeh Pasandideh (right) reacts during the national anthem of Iran prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

AAP
7: The number of members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were granted asylum in Australia on Wednesday – including six players and one of the team’s support staff – after they refused to sing the national anthem during the Asian Cup soccer tournament there. However, one of the seven women withdrew her request on Wednesday and is set to [...]

Haiti turns to drones to hit gangs, Chinese exports surge, Volkswagen to cut jobs, China-North Korea railway to restart

​A man removes a sheet from a wall with shrapnel holes at the site of a drone attack on a birthday party, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 4, 2025.

A man removes a sheet from a wall with shrapnel holes at the site of a drone attack on a birthday party where an alleged gang leader was distributing gifts to children, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Egeder Pq Fildor
1,243: The number of people killed by government-ordered drone strikes in Haiti between March 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. The number of armed drone attacks has been increasing in recent months as the Haitian security forces seek to regain control of areas dominated by gangs. Some of the strikes have gone astray, [...]

A strong day for Colombia’s center-right

​Share of Colombian voters who participated in Sunday's right-wing primary.

Share of Colombian voters who participated in Sunday's right-wing primary.

Natalie Johnson
Center-right Colombian Sen. Paloma Valencia will head into May’s presidential election with some momentum, after 83% of voters opted to vote in the right-wing primary on Sunday – which she won comfortably. Left-wing Sen. Iván Cepeda and conservative lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella will be her biggest rivals come the election.There was also a [...]

Hard numbers, in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8

​Bangladeshi women hold placards as they take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)

Bangladeshi women hold placards as they take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)

(Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)
27.5%: The share of parliamentary seats women hold worldwide, as of Jan. 1, 2026, per a report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union. It’s a modest gain – 0.3 points – from a year prior, but marks an overall slowdown since 2017. The Americas topped the list of regions with the highest share of female parliamentarians, with women making up 35.6% of [...]