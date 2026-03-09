A strong day for Colombia’s center-right

Skip to content
​Share of Colombian voters who participated in Sunday's right-wing primary.

Natalie Johnson
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMarch 09, 2026
Center-right Colombian Sen. Paloma Valencia will head into May’s presidential election with some momentum, after 83% of voters opted to vote in the right-wing primary on Sunday – which she won comfortably. Left-wing Sen. Iván Cepeda and conservative lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella will be her biggest rivals come the election.

There was also a congressional vote in Colombia yesterday, one that was split: neither President Gustavo Petro’s Historic Pact, a leftist group, nor the main opposition Democratic Center won an outright majority.

Haiti turns to drones to hit gangs, Chinese exports surge, Volkswagen to cut jobs, China-North Korea railway to restart

​A man removes a sheet from a wall with shrapnel holes at the site of a drone attack on a birthday party, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 4, 2025.

1,243: The number of people killed by government-ordered drone strikes in Haiti between March 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. The number of armed drone attacks has been increasing in recent months as the Haitian security forces seek to regain control of areas dominated by gangs. Some of the strikes have gone astray, [...]

Hard numbers, in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8

​Bangladeshi women hold placards as they take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)

27.5%: The share of parliamentary seats women hold worldwide, as of Jan. 1, 2026, per a report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union. It’s a modest gain – 0.3 points – from a year prior, but marks an overall slowdown since 2017. The Americas topped the list of regions with the highest share of female parliamentarians, with women making up 35.6% of [...]

US strikes gold with Venezuela, DRC landslide kills hundreds, Parts of Cuba plunged into darkness again, China’s military budget to grow again

​Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum walk together to deliver a statement, in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026.

1,000: The maximum amount of gold, in kilograms, that Venezuela’s state-owned mining firm Minerven will send to US markets, in a deal reportedly reached between Washington and Caracas on Monday. It is the latest sign of growing commercial ties between the Trump administration and interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez, only two months on from [...]

Fears rise of another South Sudan civil war, Democrats see opening after Texas primary, Shots fired at Toronto synagogue, Iran conflict has India seeking alternative oil sources

A man holding a South Sudan flag takes part in a national day of prayers for peace in Juba, South Sudan, on September 19, 2019.​

A man holding a South Sudan flag takes part in a national day of prayers for peace lead by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir at the state house in Juba, South Sudan, on September 19, 2019.

178: The number of people killed in South Sudan on Sunday, according to a local official, after dozens of young gunmen launched a surprise attack in the north of the East African state. Ninety children were among the dead. The attack has exacerbated fears that the country could slide back into civil war, just eight years after the last one ended. [...]