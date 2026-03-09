A strong day for Colombia’s center-right

Center-right Colombian Sen. Paloma Valencia will head into May’s presidential election with some momentum, after 83% of voters opted to vote in the right-wing primary on Sunday – which she won comfortably. Left-wing Sen. Iván Cepeda and conservative lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella will be her biggest rivals come the election.

There was also a congressional vote in Colombia yesterday, one that was split: neither President Gustavo Petro’s Historic Pact, a leftist group, nor the main opposition Democratic Center won an outright majority.