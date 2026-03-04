Skip to content
Hard numbers: Fears rise of another South Sudan civil war, Democrats get their way in Texas primaries, Shots fired at Toronto synagogue, Iran conflict has India seeking alternative oil sources

A man holding a South Sudan flag takes part in a national day of prayers for peace in Juba, South Sudan, on September 19, 2019.​

A man holding a South Sudan flag takes part in a national day of prayers for peace lead by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir at the state house in Juba, South Sudan, on September 19, 2019.

REUTERS/Jok Solomun
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMarch 04, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
178: The number of people killed in South Sudan on Sunday, according to a local official, after dozens of young gunmen launched a surprise attack in the north of the East African state. Ninety children were among the dead. The attack has exacerbated fears that the country could slide back into civil war, just eight years after the last one ended.

53%: The share of the vote that Texas state Rep. James Talarico received in yesterday’s Democratic Senate primary, with most ballots counted. His opponent, US Rep. Jasmine Crockett, conceded this morning. The Republican primary, meanwhile, will go to a runoff, as neither Sen. John Cornyn nor Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton received more than 50% of the vote. It’s the ideal scenario for Democrats, as they seek to win in a Texas Senate race for the first time since 1988.

20: The number of shots fired at Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Toronto, Canada, on Monday night, as Jewish people went to celebrate the festival of Purim. Nobody was injured, though the shots did some damage to the building. No suspects have been identified. Antisemitic attacks have doubled or tripled, depending on the location, over the last few years.

40%: The proportion of India’s oil imports that go through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway Iran has threatened to close – by bombing ships that pass through it – amid its conflict with the US and Israel. New Delhi, whose crude stocks could only satisfy about 25 days of demand, is therefore searching for alternative sources of oil. It may look again to Russia, from whom it had significantly reduced its purchases.

