62: The number of people killed – including 25 Mexican National Guard members and 34 suspected gang members – in the nationwide chaos that erupted following a military operation that killed one of Mexico’s most powerful cartel leaders, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, on Sunday. President Claudia Sheinbaum deployed 2,000 troops to Jalisco state, where the violence is most concentrated, on Monday as authorities brace for further cartel retaliation.

9.5: The number of hours that former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson spent away from home on Monday evening through early Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of sharing market-sensitive government documents with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and then released on bail. Mandelson becomes the latest high-profile Epstein acolyte in the UK to face legal charges, following last week’s arrest of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

10%: The current rate of the US’s global tariff, after US President Donald Trump delayed implementing the 15% levy that he pledged on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his prior country-specific tariffs. The delay in the higher rate could create an opening for other countries to nab exemptions or preferential treatment.