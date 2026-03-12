Can Trump turn the economy around before the midterms?

Skip to content
With midterms approaching, economists say it may be too late for Trump to shift how voters feel about the economy. Economist Scott Lincicome says the White House has limited options. “Other than eliminating a lot of the tariffs, which we know isn't going to happen,” he argues, the administration would need to focus on affordability—things like housing deregulation or tax changes aimed at boosting investment. But even that may not move the needle in time. “The reality is a lot of people's views on the economy are set.”
