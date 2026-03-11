Skip to content
Members of Iranian women’s soccer team granted asylum, Another Canadian MP defects to Liberals, Strike planned at world’s largest meat producer, Drone strikes in the DRC

​Iran player Fatemeh Pasandideh (right) reacts during the national anthem of Iran prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

March 11, 2026
7: The number of members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were granted asylum in Australia on Wednesday – including six players and one of the team’s support staff – after they refused to sing the national anthem during the Asian Cup soccer tournament there. However, one of the seven women withdrew her request on Wednesday and is set to return to Iran, despite fears of possible reprisals against the protesting players.

4: The number of Canadian MPs who have defected to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party since last year’s election, after Lori Idlout – formerly of the New Democratic Party – announced on Tuesday she was crossing the floor. Idlout’s switch puts Carney’s party within striking distance of a majority.

3,800: The approximate number of workers planning to go on strike next week at the world’s largest meat producer, JBS USA, in the first labor strike in the industry in decades. The walkout could further increase meat prices at a time when the Trump administration is trying to bring down the cost of living.

3: The number of people killed following drone strikes on Goma, a city in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that is currently held by the M23 rebels, a militant group allegedly backed by Rwanda. It was the first such attack on the city since the rebels seized the town late last year – M23 blamed it on the Congolese army – highlighting the challenge in implementing the US-brokered peace deal signed last year.

Haiti turns to drones to hit gangs, Chinese exports surge, Volkswagen to cut jobs, China-North Korea railway to restart

​A man removes a sheet from a wall with shrapnel holes at the site of a drone attack on a birthday party, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 4, 2025.

1,243: The number of people killed by government-ordered drone strikes in Haiti between March 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. The number of armed drone attacks has been increasing in recent months as the Haitian security forces seek to regain control of areas dominated by gangs. Some of the strikes have gone astray, [...]

A strong day for Colombia’s center-right

​Share of Colombian voters who participated in Sunday's right-wing primary.

Center-right Colombian Sen. Paloma Valencia will head into May’s presidential election with some momentum, after 83% of voters opted to vote in the right-wing primary on Sunday – which she won comfortably. Left-wing Sen. Iván Cepeda and conservative lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella will be her biggest rivals come the election.There was also a [...]

Hard numbers, in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8

​Bangladeshi women hold placards as they take part in a rally to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2021. (Photo by Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto)

27.5%: The share of parliamentary seats women hold worldwide, as of Jan. 1, 2026, per a report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union. It’s a modest gain – 0.3 points – from a year prior, but marks an overall slowdown since 2017. The Americas topped the list of regions with the highest share of female parliamentarians, with women making up 35.6% of [...]

US strikes gold with Venezuela, DRC landslide kills hundreds, Parts of Cuba plunged into darkness again, China’s military budget to grow again

​Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 4, 2026.

1,000: The maximum amount of gold, in kilograms, that Venezuela’s state-owned mining firm Minerven will send to US markets, in a deal reportedly reached between Washington and Caracas on Monday. It is the latest sign of growing commercial ties between the Trump administration and interim Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez, only two months on from [...]