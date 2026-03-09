Skip to content
Graphic Truth: Netanyahu’s strategic window in Iran

​Opinion polling on views on Iran war.

By Natalie JohnsonMarch 09, 2026
There’s a striking gap in how Americans and Israelis view the US-Israeli war on Iran. Polling done by the Israel Democracy Institute showed the attacks have overwhelming support among Israelis. A separate poll done by NPR/PBS News/Marist revealed a barely a third of Americans back them. That disparity matters strategically for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly when it comes to how long Washington will be willing to stay in the fight.

If the American public remains opposed to this war, that will apply pressure on US President Donald Trump to avoid a drawn-out conflict, especially if it begins to undermine Republican support ahead the midterm elections. Wars generally become less popular over time, and the economic and inflationary impacts of this conflict could be severe, at least in the short-term.

What’s more, there are already possible signs of distance between Trump and Netanyahu on Iran, as Israeli strikes over the weekend on dozens of Iranian fuel depots went beyond what the Trump administration reportedly expected. The strikes, combined with the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have also sent oil prices skyrocketing. This is something the US president, who likes having low gas prices, won’t be willing to tolerate for long. If Trump sours on the war, it could increase pressure on Netanyahu to rein his military campaign, perhaps earlier than he’d like, given that US support is critical for his strategy.

