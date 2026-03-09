Graphic Truth: Netanyahu’s strategic window in Iran

There’s a striking gap in how Americans and Israelis view the US-Israeli war on Iran. Polling done by the Israel Democracy Institute showed the attacks have overwhelming support among Israelis. A separate poll done by NPR/PBS News/Marist revealed a barely a third of Americans back them. That disparity matters strategically for Israeli Prime Ministerparticularly when it comes to how long Washington will be willing to stay in the fight.

If the American public remains opposed to this war, that will apply pressure on US President Donald Trump to avoid a drawn-out conflict, especially if it begins to undermine Republican support ahead the midterm elections. Wars generally become less popular over time, and the economic and inflationary impacts of this conflict could be severe, at least in the short-term.