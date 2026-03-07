Skip to content
The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

Tariffs: what comes next with Paul Krugman and Scott Lincicome

The Supreme Court curbs Trump’s trade agenda, but the administration is undeterred. So, what's next? Ian Bremmer sits down with economists Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute and Paul Krugman to examine the future of tariffs, and the politics shaping trade policy.

Listen: While Washington has become more hostile to free trade, Americans continue to buy foreign goods in record numbers. Lincicome notes that economic nationalism is “about an inch deep,” with support collapsing when Americans face higher prices for domestic products.

The conversation also looks into the impact of tariffs on businesses and consumers. Lincicome explains that if certain tariffs are ruled illegal, companies could seek refunds totaling up to $175 billion, potentially through litigation rather than administrative action. Krugman emphasizes that while policy debates grab headlines, public perception and midterm politics may ultimately matter more than the details of trade law or corporate strategy.

From the immediate fallout of legal challenges to the broader question of how the U.S. navigates trade and globalization, Bremmer, Lincicome, and Krugman explore the delicate balance between politics, policy, and the economy—and what it could mean for American consumers, businesses, and the upcoming midterms.

Iran at war with Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour


Listen: Ian Bremmer sits down with Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for Peace to examine Iran’s precarious position on the global stage and the forces shaping the country. At the heart of the discussion is the regime’s internal fragility. Sadjadpour explains that many inside Iran, including elements of the Revolutionary Guards, are “waiting for Ayatollah Khamenei to die.”

The conversation also explores Iran’s isolation in the international arena. While 90% of its oil goes to China at deep discounts, Sadjadpour points out that Chinese and Russian interests in Iran diverge sharply. Despite the pressures at home and abroad, Sadjadpour argues that many ordinary Iranians recognize that reconciliation with the United States is essential if the country is ever to realize its enormous potential.

The US and Israel have launched a series of strikes against Iran at a moment when the Islamic Regime is at its weakest. Ian Bremmer spoke with Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour in Munich earlier this... More >

NATO, Trump, and Europe’s wake-up call with Ivo Daalder



Listen: At the Munich Security Conference, European leaders signaled a quiet but unmistakable message: they are ready to move forward, even as Washington’s role grows uncertain. Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder explains why this moment represents a permanent rebalancing of responsibilities, after a long-standing reliance on the US for defense. “No, it’s not going to be the same as it’s been in the past decades,” he says. “That’s gone.”

The conversation explores the Russian threat looming over the continent, from a battle-hardened army emerging from Ukraine to shortfalls in Western weapons production. Daalder also highlights the political and ideological dimensions: a potential ceasefire in Ukraine could be a “trap” driven by domestic US politics, and European officials are increasingly concerned about MAGA-aligned movements undermining unity across the continent.

From NATO’s evolving role to Europe’s own strategic reckoning, Ian Bremmer and Daalder examine whether Europe can stand alone, and what leadership will look like in the West in the near future.

Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder to unpack a historic shift in the transatlantic alliance: Europe is preparing to defend itself without its American safety net.... More >

President Trump's power-first foreign policy with CFR's President

Listen: From sweeping tariffs to threats of military action and withdrawal from international institutions, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to break with the United States' approach to international relations. When the US shifts from global order architect to challenger, what kind of system emerges and how do other countries react? On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Trade Representative and Council on Foreign Relations President Michael Froman to discuss.

Michael Froman tells Ian Bremmer that under Trump's second term, he’s been less surprised by a single policy shift than by how quickly other countries have adapted to them. As allies hedge and adversaries like China step into new leadership roles, they unpack how the world order is evolving and discuss the most pressing issues.

When the US shift from defending the postwar rules-based order to challenging it, what kind of global system emerges? CFR President Michael Froman joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast to... More >

Singapore's global moment, with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

How does a small country like Singapore, strategically positioned between the US and China, navigate a world of growing uncertainty? On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to unpack a global order in flux. For a small country at a global crossroads, managing the current geopolitical moment isn't an abstract concept. It is central to its survival. Despite "radical uncertainty," the city-state has continued to flourish as a global hub for finance, trade, and technology.

With close ties to both the US and China, can Singapore survive in an increasingly fragmented and chaotic world? Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam joins Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World Podcast.... More >

The US and Israel have launched a series of strikes against Iran at a moment when the Islamic Regime is at its weakest. Ian Bremmer spoke with Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour in Munich earlier this... More >

