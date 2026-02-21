Skip to content
The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

French president Emmanuel Macron faces a European future without America as a safety net.

NATO, Trump, and Europe’s wake-up call with Ivo Daalder

Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder to unpack a historic shift in the transatlantic alliance: Europe is preparing to defend itself without its American safety net.



Listen: At the Munich Security Conference, European leaders signaled a quiet but unmistakable message: they are ready to move forward, even as Washington’s role grows uncertain. Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder explains why this moment represents a permanent rebalancing of responsibilities, after a long-standing reliance on the US for defense. “No, it’s not going to be the same as it’s been in the past decades,” he says. “That’s gone.”

The conversation explores the Russian threat looming over the continent, from a battle-hardened army emerging from Ukraine to shortfalls in Western weapons production. Daalder also highlights the political and ideological dimensions: a potential ceasefire in Ukraine could be a “trap” driven by domestic US politics, and European officials are increasingly concerned about MAGA-aligned movements undermining unity across the continent.

From NATO’s evolving role to Europe’s own strategic reckoning, Ian Bremmer and Daalder examine whether Europe can stand alone, and what leadership will look like in the West in the near future.

President Trump's power-first foreign policy with CFR's President

Listen: From sweeping tariffs to threats of military action and withdrawal from international institutions, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to break with the United States' approach to international relations. When the US shifts from global order architect to challenger, what kind of system emerges and how do other countries react? On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former US Trade Representative and Council on Foreign Relations President Michael Froman to discuss.

Michael Froman tells Ian Bremmer that under Trump's second term, he’s been less surprised by a single policy shift than by how quickly other countries have adapted to them. As allies hedge and adversaries like China step into new leadership roles, they unpack how the world order is evolving and discuss the most pressing issues.

Singapore's global moment, with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

How does a small country like Singapore, strategically positioned between the US and China, navigate a world of growing uncertainty? On the GZERO World Podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to unpack a global order in flux. For a small country at a global crossroads, managing the current geopolitical moment isn't an abstract concept. It is central to its survival. Despite "radical uncertainty," the city-state has continued to flourish as a global hub for finance, trade, and technology.

Europe's wake-up call, with Alexander Stubb and Kristalina Georgieva

The GZERO World Podcast heads to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum this week for a look at transatlantic relations and how President Trump’s second term is reshaping the global order. Uncertainty and tensions were high this week as Trump doubled down on his desire to control Greenland—before announcing a deal with NATO over the Danish territory’s future and walking back tariff threats. Ian Bremmer spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of Davos to discuss the future of the transatlantic relationship, Arctic security, the war in Ukraine and why, despite so many geopolitical challenges, Europe is more united than ever.

“Trump has a different type of way of doing foreign policy, and a lot of it is actually quite effective,” Stubb says, “ I feel that the US, Ukraine, and Europe, we're now on the same page.”

Then, Bremmer sits down with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, for a look at the surprising resilience of the world economy. Georgieva says there are four key reasons why the IMF upgraded its global growth forecast for 2026. They also discuss the importance of independent central banks and Trump’s push for more control over Fed policy.

Trump's second term–one year in, with Stephen Walt


It’s been a year since President Trump returned to office, this time with fewer constraints, a better understanding of how government works, and a much more muscular view of US foreign policy. This week on the GZERO World Podcast, Harvard’s Stephen Walt joins Ian Bremmer to help answer a simple question with complicated answers: what kind of presidency is he building this time around?

Over the past year, we’ve seen a dramatic expansion of presidential power and a rewriting of America's role in the world. There’s been a retreat from multilateral institutions, targeting of long-standing allies, and a view of global politics where great powers dominate, and weaker ones fall in line. It’s a big departure from 80 years of the postwar order America spent building and leading. How much more will change by the time he leaves office?

“A lot of the things that Trump has done are not surprising in terms of where he's trying to take things. People knew he was going to get tough on tariffs. They knew he was going to be harsh on Europe,” Walt says, “I'm surprised not by the direction things have gone, but by the speed and scope by which things have changed.”

