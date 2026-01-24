Europe's wake-up call, with Alexander Stubb and Kristalina Georgieva

The GZERO World Podcast heads to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum this week for a look at transatlantic relations and how President Trump’s second term is reshaping the global order. Uncertainty and tensions were high this week as Trump doubled down on his desire to control Greenland—before announcing a deal with NATO over the Danish territory’s future and walking back tariff threats. Ian Bremmer spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of Davos to discuss the future of the transatlantic relationship, Arctic security, the war in Ukraine and why, despite so many geopolitical challenges, Europe is more united than ever.

“Trump has a different type of way of doing foreign policy, and a lot of it is actually quite effective,” Stubb says, “ I feel that the US, Ukraine, and Europe, we're now on the same page.”

Then, Bremmer sits down with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, for a look at the surprising resilience of the world economy. Georgieva says there are four key reasons why the IMF upgraded its global growth forecast for 2026. They also discuss the importance of independent central banks and Trump’s push for more control over Fed policy.

