How arming the Kurds in Iran could lead to "civil war on steroids"

Washington appears to be exploring a familiar playbook: arming Kurdish groups to add pressure on the Iranian regime. But according to Brookings Senior Fellow Thomas Wright, the strategy is murky and potentially risky. Reports suggest the US may consider aiding Kurdish militants inside Iran, including PJAK, a group affiliated with the PKK. That connection alone could inflame tensions with Turkey, which views the PKK as a terrorist organization and a direct threat to its national security.

Any move that strengthens Kurdish armed groups could also disrupt the fragile peace process between Ankara and Kurdish militants. Without a clear plan for what comes after increased pressure on Tehran, actions meant to weaken the regime could destabilize the country instead—potentially fragmenting Iran and creating a geopolitical vacuum in the Middle East.

