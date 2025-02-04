Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Turkey takes pole position in the new Syria

Turkey takes pole position in the new Syria

Syria's newly appointed President for a transitional phase Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, February 4, 2025.

Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout
Creative Director, Senior Editor/Producer
www.twitter.com/saosasha
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-kliment-789b4129/
www.instagram.com/youngnevsky

In early December, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria – a longstanding ally of Iran – left a power vacuum at the heart of the region.

Now, someone is moving into it. On Tuesday, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a security pact that would reportedly involve Turkey setting up air bases in Syria and training a new Syrian military.

This isn’t surprising: Turkey was a primary backer of al-Sharaa’s jihadist militia, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, which led the campaign that toppled Assad in December. Erdogan’s main interests in Syria are to squelch Kurdish militant groups operating there and to create conditions for the return of millions of Syrian refugees from Turkey. (See more here.)

Other interested players are watching. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the Emirates all view Turkey’s Islamist politics with suspicion, though Erdogan has sought to smooth ties recently. Russia, meanwhile, is still trying to hang on to its Syrian military bases. And Donald Trump has said Syria is “not our fight” but also wants to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State there. This is why US troops are still deployed with precisely the Kurdish groups in Syria that Erdogan wants to crush.

As ever, it’s complicated: But Turkey is now the first big outside player in the new Syria.

Latest Videos

GZERO World Clips

Is Trump's new approach to Putin effective?

Europe's new future with Trump 2.0
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Europe's new future with Trump 2.0

Why is Trump starting a trade war with Canada?
Quick Take

Why is Trump starting a trade war with Canada?

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?
Ian Explains

Is Europe ready to embrace Trump's return to power?

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?
World Economic Forum

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao
World Economic Forum

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao