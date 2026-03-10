1,243: The number of people killed by government-ordered drone strikes in Haiti between March 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday. The number of armed drone attacks has been increasing in recent months as the Haitian security forces seek to regain control of areas dominated by gangs . Some of the strikes have gone astray, though, per HRW: 60 civilians, including 17 children, were killed by these drones.

21.8%: The increase in China’s exports during the first two months of 2026, in dollar terms, compared to the same period last year. The surge sets the world’s second-largest economy on track to beat last year’s record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion.

50,000: The number of jobs that Volkswagen will cut in Germany by 2030, the auto manufacturer announced on Tuesday. The decision follows a poor 2025 performance in which profits were nearly cut in half amid rising competition from Chinese electric vehicle exports.