10: The number of Cubans who took a Florida-registered speedboat to Cuba’s coast on Wednesday before engaging in a gunfight with border troops from the communist-run island. Four of them died in the shootout. All 10 reportedly resided in the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the incident was not part of a US government operation.

7,667: The number of people who died or went missing when attempting to cross perilous migration routes worldwide, such as the Mediterranean Sea or the Horn of Africa in 2025, per a UN agency’s report published Thursday. The number is lower than in 2024, although the agency warned the real death toll is likely higher.

6: The number of years that Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a democracy activist, had been sentenced in prison for fraud in 2022, a conviction that was overturned on Thursday. Lai will remain behind bars under a separate 20-year sentence he received earlier this month for conspiracy and sedition under Hong Kong’s 2020 national security law that effectively outlawed subversion and dissent.