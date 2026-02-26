10: The number of Cubans who took a Florida-registered speedboat to Cuba’s coast on Wednesday before engaging in a gunfight with border troops from the communist-run island. Four of them died in the shootout. All 10 reportedly resided in the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the incident was not part of a US government operation.
7,667: The number of people who died or went missing when attempting to cross perilous migration routes worldwide, such as the Mediterranean Sea or the Horn of Africa in 2025, per a UN agency’s report published Thursday. The number is lower than in 2024, although the agency warned the real death toll is likely higher.
6: The number of years that Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a democracy activist, had been sentenced in prison for fraud in 2022, a conviction that was overturned on Thursday. Lai will remain behind bars under a separate 20-year sentence he received earlier this month for conspiracy and sedition under Hong Kong’s 2020 national security law that effectively outlawed subversion and dissent.
5: The percentage-point increase Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s party’s approval rating has gained following the country’s tensions with US President Donald Trump over Greenland. The boost has led Frederiksen to call for an election at the end of March in hopes of picking up seats in parliament.