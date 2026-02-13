Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Valentine’s Day Edition

An employee cuts flowers inside a greenhouse, ahead of Valentine's Day, at Ayura Flowers, in Sopo, Colombia February 3, 2026.

REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
By Natalie JohnsonFebruary 13, 2026
65,000: The tons of fresh-cut flowers that Colombia exported between Jan. 15 and Feb. 9 this year, ahead of the Valentine’s Day rush. However, US tariffs and a weaker dollar threaten to undermine the sector. Americans buy 80% of Colombia’s flower exports, but the Trump administration imposed 10% tariffs on Colombia last April.

30: The number of seconds it took Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid to publicly express regret for cheating on his girlfriend during an interview after winning a bronze medal in the Winter Olympics. A tearful Laegreid revealed on camera that he had been unfaithful “to the love of my life” in what appeared to be an attempt to win her back. However, Laegreid’s now-former girlfriend isn’t ready to forgive.

8%: The drop in French wine and spirit exports last year, the president of the country’s federation of wine and spirit exporters said on Tuesday. Geopolitical tension, trade wars, and weakening demand sent exports to their lowest level in 20 years. Can this weekend’s consumption pour some life back into the market?

100 million: The number of extra single people in the world today, compared to what there would have been had coupling rates remained at 2017 levels, according to an analysis by The Economist. Do you think a relationship recession is underway? Tell us here.

