Hard Numbers: Indonesia to deploy troops in Gaza, Signs of a crypto crash, Arrests at pro-Palestinian protest in Australia, Italian-style carbo-loading at the Olympics

Protesters carry posters during a demonstration in support of Palestine at the Asia-Africa Monument in Bandung, West Java. They demand the Indonesian government's immediate withdrawal from the Board of Peace and express solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine involved in the conflict with Israel.

Credit Image: © Dimas Rachmatsyah/ZUMA Press Wire

Credit Image: © Dimas Rachmatsyah/ZUMA Press Wire
February 10, 2026
8,000: The maximum number of troops that Indonesia is set to deploy to Gaza, making it the first country to lend soldiers to the international peacekeeping efforts in the enclave. The move is a risky one for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as citizens of the world’s largest Muslim-majority country oppose overt engagement with Israel.

$2 trillion: The amount the global crypto market has shed in value since hitting its peak last year. Last week, Bitcoin – the world’s largest crypto – fell to its lowest level since October 2024. The selloff points to signs that the once-bullish industry is now slumping.

27: The number of people that Australian police arrested during a Palestine Action Group protest at Sydney’s Town Hall on Monday evening. Around 7,000 demonstrators were protesting the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who came to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah party in December.

1,300: The pounds of pasta being served, each day, to Olympic athletes at cafeterias at the Winter Games in Italy. Talk about carbo-loading! The International Olympic Committee unveiled a custom pasta inspired by the Olympic rings.

