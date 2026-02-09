Skip to content
Hard Numbers: Bad Bunny steals the show, Hong Kong democracy activist sentenced to 20 years in jail, Japanese markets split on Takaichi’s success, Socialist wins in Portugal

​Bad Bunny performs during the Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
Riley Callanan
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

February 09, 2026

135 million: The number of viewers of Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Early estimates suggest it was the most-watched halftime show of all time. The Puerto Rican superstar infused politics into the performance, delivering a roll call of every country in the Americas and emblazoning “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” on the stadium megatrons.

20: The years that media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to prison on national security charges in Hong Kong on Monday. Lai advocated for democracy in the once-autonomous city before China passed a national security law in 2020 that critics say stamped out dissent and individual freedom. It’s the harshest sentence imposed under this law.

3.9%: The amount Japan’s Nikkei stock average jumped on Monday following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s success in Sunday’s lower house election. The index hit a new record high. However, bond yields also jumped, reflecting concerns about Takaichi’s expansionary fiscal approach now that her Liberal Democratic Party has enough votes to override opposition in the upper house.

33.7: The margin of victory in percentage points that Socialist candidate António José Seguro achieved over his nationalist opponent, André Ventura, in Portugal’s presidential election on Sunday. Seguro won 66.8% of the vote, and will now act a counterweight to the rising tide of right-leaning populists in Europe.

bad bunny, latin america, hong kong, democracy, hong kong security law, jimmy lai, japan, japanese election, nikkei, sanae takaichi, portugal, antónio josé seguro, andre ventura, politics in sports

