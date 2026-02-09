135 million: The number of viewers of Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Early estimates suggest it was the most-watched halftime show of all time. The Puerto Rican superstar infused politics into the performance, delivering a roll call of every country in the Americas and emblazoning “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” on the stadium megatrons.

20: The years that media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to prison on national security charges in Hong Kong on Monday. Lai advocated for democracy in the once-autonomous city before China passed a national security law in 2020 that critics say stamped out dissent and individual freedom. It’s the harshest sentence imposed under this law.

3.9%: The amount Japan’s Nikkei stock average jumped on Monday following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s success in Sunday’s lower house election. The index hit a new record high. However, bond yields also jumped, reflecting concerns about Takaichi’s expansionary fiscal approach now that her Liberal Democratic Party has enough votes to override opposition in the upper house.