Hard Numbers: ICE to reduce Minneapolis deployment, Another deadly attack in Nigeria, US-Iran confrontation at sea, German airliner acknowledges Nazi past

​Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stands in formation in a show of force and response after ICE agents tear gassed, shot less lethal weapons and chased a mostly peaceful group of about 150 protestors who were upset with the recent killings of protestors in Minneapolis and the increased activity in their LA neighborhoods.

By Riley Callanan,
Riley Callanan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).

Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
February 04, 2026

700: The number of ICE and border agents that will leave the Minneapolis area, White House border czar Tom Homan announced Wednesday morning. The order is effective immediately. Even with the withdrawal, 2,300 agents will remain in the city’s vicinity, far more than the 80 that were there before Operation Metro Surge began Dec. 1.

162: The number of people killed in western Nigeria on Tuesday, in the deadliest massacre so far this year. A string of attacks has plagued Africa’s most populous country in recent weeks, and Tuesday’s comes despite peace agreements between armed bandits and several local governments most impacted by the security crisis.

3: The number of times that a pair of Iranian gunboats zipped past a US-flagged chemical tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. During one of the passes, the Iranians threatened via radio call to board and seize the tanker. The move came after a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea shot down an Iranian drone that had approached it earlier in the day.

100: That’s the age that the German airliner Lufthansa turns this year. To mark the occasion, the company is reappraising its own role in helping the Nazi party during World War II. The company had disbanded in 1946, but re-opened seven years later under the same name, claiming it was separate from its Nazi-abetting version. The company’s CEO now accepts responsibility for the company’s actions during the war.

