Hard numbers: Large protests in Czechia, UAE-linked firm has large stake in the president’s company, & More

80,000: The number of people estimated to be in the streets of Czechia on Sunday to show their support for President Petr Pavel after he blocked the nomination of an environmental minister who performed the Nazi salute and posted Nazi memorabilia. The drama is emblematic of the deepening polarization between the pro-European Union president and eurosceptic Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

$500 million: The amount that a firm tied to the UAE – with the backing of an Abu Dhabi royal – invested in the Trump family’s crypto firm, four days before US President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The deal, which hadn’t been reported until this weekend, was signed by Eric Trump and handed the firm a 49% stake in the company. This is the first time a foreign government official had taken a major ownership stake in an incoming president’s company.

48%: The proportion of the vote that conservative candidate Laura Fernández currently holds following the first round of Costa Rica’s presidential election yesterday, comfortably clearing the 40% threshold required to win without a runoff. It’s the first time a candidate has achieved this in over a decade. For more on where Costa Rica’s politics are headed, read here .

14: The margin of victory for Democrat Taylor Rehmet in Saturday’s special election in a state legislative race in Texas. Why do we mention a local race? Trump carried the district by 17 points in 2024, so the astonishing swing – 31 points – could be something of a warning sign for Republicans ahead of the November midterms.