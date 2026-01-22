Latest Stories

Al Kaissi argues that geopolitics, geoeconomics, and geotechnology are now inseparable. As AI infrastructure underpins healthcare, finance, energy, and government services, sovereignty becomes a practical issue of data control, deployment, and trust.

AI raises the stakes because its infrastructure is massively expensive and often export-oriented. Few countries can build large-scale AI data centers on their own, creating the risk of a widening digital divide. To address this, G42 is experimenting with models like “digital embassies,” combining legal, technical, and policy safeguards to allow countries to access AI compute abroad without giving up sovereignty.

Looking ahead, Al Kaissi envisions an “intelligence grid,” where AI is delivered like a utility, lowering costs, expanding access, and enabling countries to benefit from AI without owning the infrastructure. The challenge now, he says, is ensuring that diffusion happens safely, responsibly, and inclusively before today’s gaps become permanent.

