Latest Stories

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa warned that artificial intelligence is advancing faster than the global leadership needed to manage it.

“We’re dealing with a technology that requires a lot more leadership than we are providing,” Masiyiwa said, describing the potential for an AI “Three Mile Island moment” if society reacts only after a crisis. He called for honest, collaborative discussions on the technology’s risks and capabilities.