Latest Stories

World Economic Forum
Global Stage brings you livestreams, interviews, and updates each year from the World Economic Forum at Davos.
At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa warned that artificial intelligence is advancing faster than the global leadership needed to manage it.
“We’re dealing with a technology that requires a lot more leadership than we are providing,” Masiyiwa said, describing the potential for an AI “Three Mile Island moment” if society reacts only after a crisis. He called for honest, collaborative discussions on the technology’s risks and capabilities.
Masiyiwa also highlighted the challenges faced by Africa and other regions with limited influence, emphasizing that managing AI requires coordinated global action.
This clip is drawn from a GZERO Media Global Stage panel discussion recorded at the 2026 World Economic Forum. To watch the full conversation, visit gzeromedia.com/globalstage.
The Global Stage series, presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft, convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society at major international forums to examine the critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society, and to explore how global cooperation can deliver solutions in an era of accelerating change.
