Site Navigation
Latest Stories
Sign up for GZERO Daily.
World Economic Forum
Global Stage brings you livestreams, interviews, and updates each year from the World Economic Forum at Davos.
Presented by
At the 2026 World Economic Forum, GZERO's Tony Maciulis spoke with Matthew Blake, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, about a defining transition for Davos and the state of the global economy.
With founder and former chairman, Klaus Schwab, no longer leading the Forum (after 55 years), Blake explains how continuity and evolution coexist at a moment of historic uncertainty. From geopolitical fragmentation to record participation by global leaders, he argues that platforms for dialogue remain essential. As Blake describes, Davos is “a place where people can come together, discuss sometimes contentious issues at scale, and try to build bridges to move the world forward together.”
Blake also weighs in on why the global economy has proven more resilient than expected, the risks posed by rising sovereign debt, and how investment in AI could shape the next phase of growth. The key challenge ahead, he says, is ensuring that innovation and opportunity are shared broadly, warning that “a bifurcation of winners and losers is not an acceptable outcome.”
This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft, from the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.
See more at https://www.gzeromedia.com/global-stage
More from World Economic Forum
GZERO Series
GZERO Daily: our free newsletter about global politics
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.