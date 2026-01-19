Latest Stories

Skip to content
World Economic Forum

Global Stage brings you livestreams, interviews, and updates each year from the World Economic Forum at Davos.

A new chapter for Davos: Dialogue, AI, and Global Resilience

At the 2026 World Economic Forum, GZERO's Tony Maciulis spoke with Matthew Blake, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, about a defining transition for Davos and the state of the global economy.

With founder and former chairman, Klaus Schwab, no longer leading the Forum (after 55 years), Blake explains how continuity and evolution coexist at a moment of historic uncertainty. From geopolitical fragmentation to record participation by global leaders, he argues that platforms for dialogue remain essential. As Blake describes, Davos is "a place where people can come together, discuss sometimes contentious issues at scale, and try to build bridges to move the world forward together."

