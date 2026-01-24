Latest Stories

Ian also focuses on AI’s influence on individuals and governance. Reflecting on lessons from social media, he notes, “We have far more radicalism, we have far less responsibility and accountability…AI is going to do that algorithmically.” Without responsible management, he cautions, AI could shape political outcomes and global leadership in ways the world isn’t prepared for.

