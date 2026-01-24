Latest Stories

Site Navigation
Global Stage brings you livestreams, interviews, and updates each year from the World Economic Forum at Davos.
Will AI change the balance of power in the world?
At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Ian Bremmer addresses how artificial intelligence could redefine global politics, human behavior, and societal stability.
“Are we going to see a rapid expansion of inequality between haves and have-nots?” Ian asks, warning that unchecked AI rollout could increase dislocation, migration, and radicalism. On the geopolitical front, he highlights the risks in US-China relations, urging, “If we see that, we’ll be much safer. If not, we’ll have an AI Cuban missile crisis type moment.”
Ian also focuses on AI’s influence on individuals and governance. Reflecting on lessons from social media, he notes, “We have far more radicalism, we have far less responsibility and accountability…AI is going to do that algorithmically.” Without responsible management, he cautions, AI could shape political outcomes and global leadership in ways the world isn’t prepared for.
This clip is drawn from a GZERO Media Global Stage panel discussion recorded at the 2026 World Economic Forum. To watch the full conversation, visit gzeromedia.com/globalstage.
The Global Stage series, presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft, convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society at major international forums to examine the critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society, and to explore how global cooperation can deliver solutions in an era of accelerating change.
