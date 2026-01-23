Latest Stories

“Technology is a facet of hard power today,” Sunak said, highlighting its role alongside energy security, economic strength, and defense. He stressed the need for a measured approach: “I don’t think the right answer is everyone rushing to become some independent autarky. It’s not practical, it’s not sensible.”

Sunak differentiated between aspects of sovereignty, noting the importance of both data control and operational resilience. His remarks underscore the nuanced strategies governments must consider as technology becomes central to global power.

