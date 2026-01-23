Latest Stories

Skip to content
Global Stage: Live from Davos WATCH

World Economic Forum

Global Stage brings you livestreams, interviews, and updates each year from the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Rishi Sunak on AI, sovereignty, and hard powerplay icon

Rishi Sunak on AI, sovereignty, and hard power

Who decides how much control a country should have over its technology?

Speaking at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the balance between national sovereignty and global interdependence.

The leadership challenge of governing AI

The leadership challenge of governing AI

Which countries are leading the way in AI adoption?

Which countries are leading the way in AI adoption?

Africa’s AI Future: China or the West?

Africa’s AI Future: China or the West?

Digital sovereignty in the age of AI

Digital sovereignty in the age of AI

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davos

AI and the new world order: Global Stage live from Davos

A new chapter for Davos: Dialogue, AI, and Global Resilience

A new chapter for Davos: Dialogue, AI, and Global Resilience

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?

How does Europe balance AI and energy transition?

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao

We're on path to building an intelligence grid, says Peng Xiao

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala

AI can reduce trade costs, says WTO's Ngozi Okonojo-Iweala

Trump's early action on AI

Trump's early action on AI

Exporting AI in a responsible and secure way

Exporting AI in a responsible and secure way

Ian Bremmer: Can the US still lead AI innovation while cutting global ties?

Ian Bremmer: Can the US still lead AI innovation while cutting global ties?

AI in 2025: The "new electricity" could create huge economic growth

AI in 2025: The "new electricity" could create huge economic growth

