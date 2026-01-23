Latest Stories

Site Navigation
World Economic Forum
Global Stage brings you livestreams, interviews, and updates each year from the World Economic Forum at Davos.
Who decides how much control a country should have over its technology?
Speaking at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the balance between national sovereignty and global interdependence.
“Technology is a facet of hard power today,” Sunak said, highlighting its role alongside energy security, economic strength, and defense. He stressed the need for a measured approach: “I don’t think the right answer is everyone rushing to become some independent autarky. It’s not practical, it’s not sensible.”
Sunak differentiated between aspects of sovereignty, noting the importance of both data control and operational resilience. His remarks underscore the nuanced strategies governments must consider as technology becomes central to global power.
This clip is drawn from a GZERO Media Global Stage panel discussion recorded at the 2026 World Economic Forum. To watch the full conversation, visit gzeromedia.com/globalstage.
The Global Stage series, presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft, convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society at major international forums to examine the critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society, and to explore how global cooperation can deliver solutions in an era of accelerating change.
