Which countries are leading the way in AI adoption?

Based on anonymized usage data, Smith said adoption is rising but deeply unequal. While countries like the UAE and Singapore top global rankings, many parts of Africa lag far behind. “Most of Africa’s below 10%,” Smith said, pointing to a growing digital divide that could shape economic and geopolitical outcomes.

This clip is drawn from a GZERO Media Global Stage panel discussion recorded at the 2026 World Economic Forum. To watch the full conversation, visit gzeromedia.com/globalstage.

The Global Stage series, presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft, convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society at major international forums to examine the critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society, and to explore how global cooperation can deliver solutions in an era of accelerating change.