Why trust is essential for AI adoption

January 24, 2026
 GZERO Media
Why trust is essential for AI adoption play icon

Who decides the boundaries for artificial intelligence, and how do governments ensure public trust?

Speaking at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Arancha González Laya, Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs and former Foreign Minister of Spain, emphasized the importance of clear regulations to maintain trust in technology.

“We know when Grok allows you and allows anyone to sexualize your children. We know that. So let's just start with the things we know and let's make sure that we are clear about the barriers we want to put there,” she said.

González Laya highlights Europe’s regulatory approach as a way to ensure safe and responsible AI deployment. She also praised initiatives that bring governments and businesses together to discuss AI governance.

This clip is drawn from a GZERO Media Global Stage panel discussion recorded at the 2026 World Economic Forum.To watch the full conversation, visit gzeromedia.com/globalstage.

The Global Stage series, presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft, convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society at major international forums to examine the critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society, and to explore how global cooperation can deliver solutions in an era of accelerating change.

ai artificial intelligence global stage world economic forum davos arancha gonzález laya grok trust ai adoption children ai safety

