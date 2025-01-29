Exporting AI in a responsible and secure way
Tech giants like Microsoft are backing a massive effort to add AI data centers worldwide, including a $1.5 billion investment to introduce the latest Microsoft AI technologies to the UAE. Speaking at Davos, Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, discussed the importance of bringing AI to countries in a responsible way.
Smith highlighted that international cooperation around the use of AI is key. That includes creating bilateral agreements between countries and developing goal-oriented initiatives with AI companies. Such measures would “ensure that the AI technology and the graphic processing units would be secure. They wouldn't be diverted for improper uses,” said Smith.
Microsoft’s approach to advancing AI responsibly echoes the global frameworks developed around other technologies. Smith emphasized, “What you see is the emergence of a new regime to export AI around the world as nuclear power was exported around the world.”
This conversation, moderated by Becky Anderson, was part of the Global Stage series at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft.