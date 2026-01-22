Hard numbers: Another South Korean leader sentenced over Martial law, US and China to finish TikTok sale, Guinea-Bissau announces election date, & More

20%: The stake Chinese-owned ByteDance will retain in TikTok’s US business, as a four-year-long dispute between the US and China over the app is set to conclude today. Influencers and the 170 million American users of TikTok can breathe a sigh of relief.
3: The number of people killed in a shooting in the rural Australian town of Lake Cargelligo on Thursday. The violence occurred on the same day that the country was honoring the victims of the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, and just days after the House of Representatives passed legislation that would tighten gun restrictions.
966,152: The estimated number of registered voters in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau. Why is this relevant? Well the country’s military leaders, two months after ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló from office in a coup d’état, called an election for Dec. 6. The West African regional body Ecowas had called for a quicker transition.
28%: The surge in iVision Tech’s stock on Thursday after French President Emmanuel Macron wore a pair of their aviator sunglasses during his speech at Davos, a bold choice considering the speech was inside. His staff said the shades were covering up a burst blood vessel. It also comes after Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s appearance in a Nike tracksuit during his arrest prompted the sweats to sell out online. Move over Vogue, world leaders are the new trendsetters.