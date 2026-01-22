Hard numbers: Another South Korean leader sentenced over Martial law, US and China to finish TikTok sale, Guinea-Bissau announces election date, & More

The years to which former South Korean Prime Ministerwas sentenced in jail over his role in helping former Presidentimpose Martial law in late 2024. The sentence is far longer than the five-year sentence that Yoon himself received last week. Yoon could face a longer sentence after a ruling is made on the most serious charge, insurrection, next month.

20%: The stake Chinese-owned ByteDance will retain in TikTok’s US business, as a four-year-long dispute between the US and China over the app is set to conclude today. Influencers and the 170 million American users of TikTok can breathe a sigh of relief.

3: The number of people killed in a shooting in the rural Australian town of Lake Cargelligo on Thursday. The violence occurred on the same day that the country was honoring the victims of the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, and just days after the House of Representatives passed legislation that would tighten gun restrictions.

966,152: The estimated number of registered voters in the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau. Why is this relevant? Well the country’s military leaders, two months after ousting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló from office in a coup d’état, called an election for Dec. 6. The West African regional body Ecowas had called for a quicker transition.