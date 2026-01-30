Hard numbers: Widespread flooding in southern Africa, White House and Senate appear to strike funding deal, Ukraine’s nuclear reactors at risk, Venezuela to open up oil reserves

The estimated number of people displaced across Mozambique by recent rain-induced floods . Severe flooding in the southern African nation, as well as in South Africa and Zimbabwe, has killed over 100 people. Experts say climate change has exacerbated the rainfall and flooding.

2: The number of weeks a bipartisan Senate agreement, struck last night with the White House’s blessing, would extend Homeland Security funding. The deal, if it holds, is meant to allow time for negotiations on immigration enforcement and avert a partial government shutdown. Lawmakers in both chambers still need to pass the bill before tonight’s midnight deadline, but the House has said the earliest it could act is Monday morning.

3: The number of Ukrainian atomic energy plants that are being deprived of enough power to keep their reactors online while Russia hammers the country’s energy grid. The danger of a nuclear disaster has prompted the United Nations’ atomic watchdogs to convene an emergency session today in Vienna. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a brief reprieve in strikes until Feb. 1.