The number of crew members aboard a US refuelling plane – out of six total – who died after the aircraft crashed in neighboring Iraq on Thursday, US Central Command said this morning. CENTCOM said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but noted it was neither due to friendly nor hostile fire. The plane was part of Operation Epic Fury, and brings the total number of confirmed US deaths from the Iran conflict to 11.

140: The number of children and staff members present at a Michigan synagogue on Thursday when an armed man rammed his car into it. He was killed by security officers during the attack. Police described it as a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”

€44 million: The amount of European Union’s defense funds that Polish President Karol Nawrocki rejected in a bid to increase military spending on Thursday. The right-wing leader argued that the funds would enable the EU to have a say in Warsaw’s defense and disproportionately benefit foreign arms makers.