US service members killed in crash over Iraq, Michigan synagogue attacked, Polish president rejects EU defense funds, North Korea tests missile

140: The number of children and staff members present at a Michigan synagogue on Thursday when an armed man rammed his car into it. He was killed by security officers during the attack. Police described it as a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”
€44 million: The amount of European Union’s defense funds that Polish President Karol Nawrocki rejected in a bid to increase military spending on Thursday. The right-wing leader argued that the funds would enable the EU to have a say in Warsaw’s defense and disproportionately benefit foreign arms makers.
11: The number of days North Korea will test missiles in its “Freedom Shield” drills, which began on Monday. The missile tests come as the US reportedly moves military assets, including Patriot batteries and parts of its air defense system, from the Korean peninsula to the Middle East to help its fight with Iran.