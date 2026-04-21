Latest Stories

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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Taiwan and the Trump-Xi summitplay icon

Taiwan and the Trump-Xi summit

In this “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer explores why Taiwan is becoming a key issue ahead of the upcoming Trump–Xi meeting.

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