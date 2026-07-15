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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success? play icon

Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?

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europe trump defense ankara nato summit

In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt reflects on the NATO summit in Ankara and why Europe is treating the outcome as a success mainly because it avoided open controversy.

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europe trump defense ankara nato summit

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