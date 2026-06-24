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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?play icon

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

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In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt examines the political consequences of Brexit 10 years after UK voters chose to leave the European Union.
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