10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

Bildt says Brexit created years of uncertainty as Britain struggled to define its future relationship with Europe, asking whether it wanted to remain tied to the single market, customs union, or pursue a separate path. The result, he says, has been “negative for the UK primarily,” contributing to ongoing political instability.

While the UK is now seeking closer ties with the EU, Bildt says the path forward remains unclear. He argues that European leaders would welcome Britain back “in some sort of way,” but only if they are confident the UK is committed to rebuilding that relationship.