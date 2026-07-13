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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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The complicated legacy of Lindsey Graham play icon

The complicated legacy of Lindsey Graham

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ian bremmer quick take

In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer reacts to the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham and reflects on a complicated political legacy.

Ian says Graham was once one of the most respected American legislators abroad, a close ally of John McCain, and a senator foreign leaders sought out for his knowledge, insight, and access. He was bright, charming, funny, and deeply engaged on international affairs.

But that respect deteriorated over the past decade, especially as Graham moved in and out of alignment with President Trump. “Lindsey Graham knew exactly who Trump was,” Ian says, and still chose to stay close enough to influence him.

Graham’s record was more complicated than simple praise or condemnation. He backed Ukraine when Trump was unwilling to do so, pushed to preserve some US foreign aid, and made a real difference on issues Ian believes mattered. At the same time, his hawkishness and loyalty to Trump caused damage to US alliances and America’s reputation abroad.

Ian’s takeaway: Graham believed in his country, believed he was a patriot, and believed access to power was the way to matter. Whether that access was worth the cost is the question his legacy leaves behind.

ian bremmer quick take

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