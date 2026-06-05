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The Debrief

The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.

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Trump doesn't care about the midterms because Trump doesn't care about Congressplay icon

Trump doesn't care about the midterms because Trump doesn't care about Congress

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This November, Republicans could lose the House. They could lose the Senate. Yet Trump appears remarkably unconcerned.

Why? Because his political power doesn't primarily come from Congress. It comes from his influence over the Republican base. As Trump looks ahead, legacy, not succession, will be his central political project.

In the latest episode of the GZERO Debrief, Clayton Allen breaks down why Trump may care more about his place in history than the outcome of the 2026 midterms.

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