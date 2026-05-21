Is Trump about to invade Cuba?
May 21, 2026
The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.
Presented by
Is Cuba next?
Yesterday the Trump administration indicted Raúl Castro.
Now the question—in Washington as much as Havana—is if Trump is preparing another regime change campaign in the Caribbean. But he'd do well to remember that Cuba is not Venezuela, says Eurasia Group's Latin America expert Risa Grais-Targow.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.