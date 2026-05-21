Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The Debrief

The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.

Presented by

Is Trump about to invade Cuba?play icon

Is Trump about to invade Cuba?

Make us preferred on Google
cubatrumpraul castrothe debrief

Is Cuba next?

Yesterday the Trump administration indicted Raúl Castro.

Now the question—in Washington as much as Havana—is if Trump is preparing another regime change campaign in the Caribbean. But he'd do well to remember that Cuba is not Venezuela, says Eurasia Group's Latin America expert Risa Grais-Targow.

cubatrumpraul castrothe debrief

More from The Debrief

In Beijing, could Trump trade away Taiwan?

In Beijing, could Trump trade away Taiwan?

Hormuz standoff: Who blinks first?

Hormuz standoff: Who blinks first?

Does the Iran ceasefire stand a chance?

Does the Iran ceasefire stand a chance?

Viktor Orbán will lose re-election. But will he leave?

Viktor Orbán will lose re-election. But will he leave?

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

Trump likely to attack Iran soon–and may even target Khamenei

Brazil's COP30 is all about 'climate triage'

Brazil's COP30 is all about 'climate triage'

In Hungary, Orbán's grip on power is slipping

In Hungary, Orbán's grip on power is slipping

Trump wouldn't actually invade Venezuela...would he?

Trump wouldn't actually invade Venezuela...would he?

Trump bets big on Russian oil sanctions, but will it pay off?

Trump bets big on Russian oil sanctions, but will it pay off?

President Macron is down but not out

President Macron is down but not out

Trump's Middle East Love Triangle

Trump's Middle East Love Triangle

Trump's climate "scam" talk at the UN was just that–talk

Trump's climate "scam" talk at the UN was just that–talk

Big oil is getting big mad at Trump

Big oil is getting big mad at Trump

Here's why Israel will accept a Gaza ceasefire soon

Here's why Israel will accept a Gaza ceasefire soon

Plastic waste is killing us. But we can't seem to quit it.

Plastic waste is killing us. But we can't seem to quit it.

Trump and Putin's Alaska showdown is all about oil

Trump and Putin's Alaska showdown is all about oil

GZERO Series

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
The Regime in the Wild, for Sir David Attenborough

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Drone warfare shifts the Ukraine-Russia battlefield

Quick Take

Quick Take
Trump flip flops on Iran threats

ask ian

ask ian
Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iran

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
What spies can teach us about persuasion

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Is UK PM Keir Starmer finished?

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage