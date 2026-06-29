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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Is Trump the biggest global risk?

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer calls the United States under President Trump the dominant driver of global political risk, but argues that the world is increasingly pushing back.

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