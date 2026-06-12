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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

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The World Cup is more political than you thinkplay icon

The World Cup is more political than you think

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world cupsoccerfootballian explains
The World Cup is often described as a global sporting event. In reality, it's also one of the world's biggest political stages. For more than a century, countries have used the tournament to project power, express national identity, and settle symbolic scores that extend far beyond the pitch.
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