The far-left political party leader – and one of South Africa’s most prominent and most controversial politicians – was convicted last year on charges related to firing a gun at a rally in 2018. Malema has been allowed to keep his seat while he appeals the decision, although he will lose it should this fail as South Africa bars anyone who has been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison from serving as a lawmaker.
Hard Numbers
Hard Number: Controversial South African politician sentenced
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 16, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.