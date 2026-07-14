Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political
Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
AI For GoodWorld Bank & IMF MeetingsMunich Security ConferenceWorld Economic ForumEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

To save lives, make data collection cool

July 14, 2026
 GZERO Staff
To save lives, make data collection cool play icon

Everyone wants to talk about artificial intelligence. But according to Kamal Kishore, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, the bigger challenge may be something far less glamorous: collecting better data.

Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit, Kishore argues that disaster data remains incomplete around the world. Even after major disasters, governments often lack basic information about who was affected and how communities experienced the crisis.

"Make the dull and boring task of collecting data really cool," says Kishore.

His call is simple: make collecting and organizing disaster data a priority. Without accurate, standardized information, AI-powered forecasting, risk analysis, and disaster response can only go so far.

As countries invest in the next generation of AI tools, Kishore says they must also invest in the fundamental work of building the datasets those systems rely on.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.

kamal kishore global stage ai for good united nations disaster relief artificial intelligence

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future? play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable? play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

An AI revolution for Africa? play icon

An AI revolution for Africa?

At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Tony Maciulis speaks with Tonee Ndungu, a Kenyan entrepreneur who helped launch one of the tech hubs that became a baseline for what is now known as Silicon Savannah. Ndungu explains how growing up with dyslexia and ADHD shaped his focus on inclusion, and why he sees technology as a bridge that can help people move beyond the limits they have been told about themselves.

How AI is revolutionizing weather forecasting play icon

How AI is revolutionizing weather forecasting

Artificial intelligence is transforming one of humanity's oldest challenges: predicting the weather. Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit, World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo explains how AI has dramatically accelerated weather forecasting. Tasks that once required a week of computing can now generate multi-day forecasts in just minutes, making advanced forecasting faster, more accessible, and increasingly available beyond the world's largest supercomputers.

Annalena Baerbock: AI can't replace the basics play icon

Annalena Baerbock: AI can't replace the basics

Artificial intelligence has enormous potential, but only if people can actually access it.
Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock argues that AI should not be viewed as a cure-all for global development. Without reliable internet, telecommunications infrastructure, and access to basic technology, even the most advanced AI tools cannot reach the communities that need them most.

How AI speeds up disaster relief efforts play icon

How AI speeds up disaster relief efforts

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly powerful tool for disaster preparedness and emergency response.
Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith explains how AI combines predictive modeling, satellite imagery, and public data to help governments identify vulnerable communities before disasters strike and respond more quickly when they do.

AI & Society

How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

World Bank’s strategy for AI, jobs, and economic resilience

World Bank’s strategy for AI, jobs, and economic resilience

UN’s Amina Mohammed on the “rebirthing" of global cooperation

UN’s Amina Mohammed on the “rebirthing" of global cooperation

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logo Microsoft logo